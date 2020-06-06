Byrdine Chrudimsky
Byrdine Chrudimsky

Byrdine Rose Chrudimsky, 94, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020.

She was born September 8, 1925 to the late John and Hilda Mortenson. She was preceded in death by four brothers and one sister.

She is survived by her daughter, Gloria (Terry) Lyon, Eagle River; two grandchildren, Todd Lyon (Dawn Mucha), Portland, OR and Kathryn (Brent) Schoenfeldt, Lehigh Valley, PA; three great-granddaughters, Devin Lyon and Stella and Nora Schoenfeldt.

Her grandchildren and great-granddaughters meant the world to her. She was a loving and caring mother. Byrdine will be deeply missed by her family.

She will be laid to rest at the Aniwa Union Cemetery during a private family service. Rev. Jen Hoffman will preside.




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 842-3993
