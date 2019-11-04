Resources
Wausau - Cadance L. Kohn, 53, of Wausau, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.

She was born on March 31, 1966, to the late Richard and Bette Lane.

Cadance was employed at Aspirus Wausau Hospital for 26 years. She collected frog and owl figurines; loved flowers and cooking. She was a devoted wife and mother and loved her many pets.

She is survived by her husband, Steven; and daughter, Samantha; two step-daughters, Nicole and Britney; one brother, Kevin (Coly) Lane; along with nieces, nephews, aunts and an uncle.

Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 229 South 28th Avenue in Wausau. The Rev. Peter Kieffer will officiate. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday morning from 10:00 a.m. until 12 noon.

The John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.HonorOne.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
