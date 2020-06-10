Cari E. Sauter



Cari Elyn Sauter was born January 11, 1961, in Medford, WI to Donald and Ruth Sauter, Dorchester, WI.



Cari passed away at age 59, on Tuesday May 13th, 2020, at Froedhert Hospital in Milwaukee, WI, due to complications from pneumonia ( "No" covid 19) Informed Choice assisted the Family.



Cari spent her childhood in Dorchester, with summers spent at Sauters Lake Nokomis Home near Tomahawk. After High School in Colby, WI .



She was educated at University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee; University of Wisconsin School of Nursing , Oshkosh, WI, and Arizona Culinary Institute, Scottsdale, AZ.



Cari owned and operated "Sweet Inspirations" in Scottsdale, AZ. Her latest endeavors were in Healthcare when she moved home from Arizona as primary care giver for her terminally ill father and later, also for her mother.



Other than her compassion in care giving, Cari's objective and lifelong love was producing beautiful and delicious foods especially baking and designing multitude of cakes (any occasions)!



As Cari had "NO" children ... She had many "Fur Babies" of her own (many of them were rescue cats) and cared greatly for ALL animals and supported mainly the Lincoln County Humane Society, Merrill, WI.



She was well known for baking a gorgeous Pumpkin Chocolate cake for LCHS annual fundraiser...it was bid on and fought over by many and brought in high donations.



It is her request for any memorials to please be directed to LCHS Merrill WI 54452.



Cari also enjoyed immensely taking part for several years in the Renaissance Fairs in several states.



No service will be held, as her family will have a private gathering to celebrate her life at Nokomis Lake home and say farewell.



May the road rise up to meet you



May the wind be always at your back



May the sun shine upon your face; the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again,



May God hold you in the palm of His hand.



Family: Donald A. Sauter & Ruth K.(Denzin)Sauter parents...deceased, Sharon A. Sauter Gilley (Len Gilley) sister...deceased, Terry A. Sauter brother...deceased, Randolph A. Sauter (Cheryl Iken Sauter) Sierra Vista, AZ brother, John Sauter nephew Sierra Vista AZ, Barbara J. Van Slate (Gerald-deceased) Wausau, WI sister Life Partner Ken Nehls Winter , WI, Sharon A. Van Slate niece Tampa, FL & Carter nephew also Tampa, E.J. Gilley (Camille) nephew & family Memphis, TN, Sean P. Gilley (Jill) & family Denver, CO, Step nephews...Jesse & James Van Slate deceased & family Jay K. Van Slate Rice Lake, WI.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store