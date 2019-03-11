Carl M. Stennett



Weston - Carl loved life to the fullest- loved every day and every new adventure.



Carl M. Stennett, 62, of Weston, passed away March 8, 2019 at his home surrounded by all of his family.



Carl worked the majority of his adult life as an electrical and instrumentation superintendent. He loved to go to new states and towns, explore the people and places, and has met some wonderful people along the way.



Carl was self-taught at a young age in the electrical field. He always said "You'll always have a job until you can make electricity jump." As an electrician he specialized in instrumentation. He loved to travel with his job and has seen and met some amazing people. He always had a story to tell about it. He loved more than anything to come back home to his great state of TN. On one of his trips to WI to visit his children, he met Sue, his wife (Suzanne Purull). They've been married almost 10 years.



Carl is preceded in death by his son Matt; brother Paul and sister Brenda; and both parents Wilce and Hazel Stennett. He is survived by his wife Sue Rugg Purull; children Jake (Amy) Stennett, Ethan (Jenna) Stennett, Rebecca (Lucas) Kollross, step-children Theresa (Todd Bloomingdale) Bauer, Stephanie (TJ Pyke) Purull; grandchildren Terika, Crysta, Ellie(Bean), and Bella Stennett, Arik Bauer, Kyleen Bloomingdale, and Julianne Pyke; 3 sisters Grace (Johnny) Stiles, Willie (Buddy) Ables, and Sheila (Bill) Salyer; special niece Sandra Heden and nephew Chris Jackson, and many more relatives and friends.



A celebration of life will be held Sunday, March 24 from 4-7pm at The Barrel Inn, Hatley and again in Tennessee on Friday, June 28 with the location to be announced later.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to in support of those suffering from Parkinson's. Carl had Cortical Basal Ganglionic Degeneration (CBGD) which is a rare disease associated with Parkinson's.



To share memories and condolences, please visit www.brainardfuneral.com Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary