Carla Jean Crevier
Wausau - Carla Jean Crevier, 73, of Wausau, passed away on October 3, 2020, at Eagles View Group Home.
She was born in Bakersfield, California to the late Donald and Delphine (Peters) Crevier.
Carla was a faithful Christian and friend. She enjoyed attending her church and bible study classes, she always greeted her staff and friends with a "good morning," and made sure to tell them "goodnight," and was always looking out for everyone else. She was a social butterfly who loved to get her nails done and spend time chatting with the staff. Carla found joy in life and did not let her cerebral palsy define who she was. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Carla is survived by her many cousins, her special friends, Gary and Diane Gilgen of Rochester Hills, MI; Dennis and Ruth Gilgen of Glidden, WI and many friends and her special care workers from The Opportunity, Inc. Day Services. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Christian outdoor crypt-side service will take place at 2:00 pm on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Restlawn Memorial Park, 235962 N Troy Street, Wausau. Social distancing is requested. Pastor Chris Johnson from Zion Lutheran Church in Wausau will officiate. Family and friends may go to www.Helke.com
to leave online condolences or words of remembrance. Memorials should be directed to Zion Lutheran Church 709 N 6th St, Wausau, WI 54403 where she and her family were faithful members.