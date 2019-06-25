|
|
Carol A. Schulz
New London - Carol A. Schultz, (nee Berg), age 89, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019. She was born on October 22, 1929 in Wausau, daughter of the late Hans and Laura (Evenson) Berg. Carol attended public schools in Wausau and graduated in May 1947. She attended the University of Wisconsin in Wausau and Madison; she was a member of Freshman Honor Sorority, Sigma Epsilon Sigma. She graduated from Madison General Hospital School of Medical Technology in 1950. Carol was a registered member of the American Society of Medical Technologists and worked at various hospitals in Wisconsin and Houghton, Michigan. In 1953, Carol married Dale Schultz in Wausau. Together they raised four children. After moving to New London in 1979 her husband died suddenly. Carol returned to college at UW Oshkosh and received her Bachelor's Degree in Nursing in 1983. She worked as a registered nurse at Lakeview Manor in Weyauwega until she retired. Carol then worked ten more years part-time as a QMRP with the developmentally disabled who resided at Lakeview Manor. She enjoyed volunteering for the Red Cross Blood Bank and was also a volunteer guardian for Waupaca County Industries.
Carol is survived by her daughters: Jennifer (Andrew) Dederich, Menomonee Falls, Patrice Prigge (Gary Daugherty) Sheboygan and Susan (Kevin) Rohan, New London; son Christofer (Lisa) Schultz, Howards Grove. Nine grandchildren: Daniel (Erin) Dederich, Rachel (Ryan) Ecklin, James (Amanda) Dederich, Kari (Josh) Theis, Peter Prigge, Megan Rohan (Eric Kamien), Casey Rohan, Jacob (Hollie) Schultz, and Sara Schultz and five great-grandsons. She is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Dale, her parents, two sisters, Marion McCullough and Catherine Miller and six brothers: Norman, Leslie, David, Charles, Russell and Harlan Berg.
Funeral services for Carol will be held at St. Joseph Residence Chapel (107 E Beckert St.), New London on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Vicki Fink officiating. Visitation will be held at St. Joseph Chapel on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the Floral Hill Cemetery, New London.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from June 25 to June 26, 2019