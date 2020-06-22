Carol A. Stevenson
Edgar - Carol A. Stevenson passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family on Saturday, June 20, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. Carol was born December 16, 1945 in Wausau, daughter of the late Alvin and Esther (Draeger) Pilgrim. Carol worked at Runkel Abstract & Title Company, in Wausau, since 1997. She moved back to the area in 1995 after living in Colorado and Michigan.
Carol was generous with her time and volunteered in many capacities. She had many roles within the Trinity Lutheran Church community. She was a hospice volunteer, a Relay For Life volunteer, and spent years as hairdresser and manicurist for friends and family.
Carol was full of sunshine; she was kind, warm, full of life, very social and so often the light in the room. She was happy and made others happy with a positive energy that was contagious. She was mischievous with an adventurous spirit. Stories of Carol young and wild, and those of her not-so-young and still-a-little-wild, are entertaining and enduring. She loved ice cream and potato chips, usually together; playing cards at cousin Mike's "We House" on Friday nights, the color purple; and the beaches of Redington Beach, Florida. She travelled her entire life, recently by herself to Iceland, and nearly annually on family "pilgrimages" to all parts of Europe with cousins Diana and Donna.
Survivors include Carol's two brothers and their families: Marvin and Mary Jane Pilgrim, their two daughters Rebecca (Michael) Tylinski and children Sofia and Frederick; and Katrina (Dean) Thurs and daughter Ruby. Eugene and Janice Pilgrim, their three children Ryan (Melissa) Pilgrim and children Madisyn, Aliyah and Treyton; Carrie (Evan) Haehlke and children Hunter, Alyvia and Ayva; and Nicole (Jeffrey) Schneider and children Mayven and Brayson.
Carol is further survived by many close cousins and friends including special friends, Rev. Zach and Katrina Holdorf and their children Jack, Avery and Mackenzie; and special traveling companion, Sue TerMaat.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Richard Stevenson and great-nephew Leo John Thurs.
The family is grateful for the quality of Carol's care, and the kindness of the in-home nurse and therapists, and the doctors and nurses of the oncology departments at UW Wisconsin Cancer Center and Aspirus of Wausau.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Wausau. Rev. Zach Holdorf will officiate. Burial will be in the Edgar Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar and again on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.