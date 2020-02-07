|
|
Carol Ann Sherfinski
Carol Ann Sherfinski, born September 4, 1941 to Sylvester and Gertrude (Melanson) Sherfinski and lovingly raised by Sylvester and Stella (Kudla) Sherfinski in Wausau, Wisconsin, passed away on February 3, 2020 after battling a long illness.
A 1959 graduate of Newman High School in Wausau, she later moved to Chicago then Bensenville, Illinois. After her retirement as an executive assistant, she traveled and enjoyed shared experiences with her friend, Wanda Kondziolka, who Carol considered her closest friend and sister-in-spirit.
Active in her church and community, she volunteered to help the elderly and homeless with a soft spot in her heart for the children with whom she engaged in reading classes, adding a bright spot to their lives and they to hers.
Carol loved long walks with brother, Michael Sherfinski (Schofield); laughing over silly things with sister, Barb Sherfinski (Green Bay); Christmas Eve's spent with sister and brother-in-law, Kathy (deceased) and Lou Petricca (Mt. Prospect, IL). She especially loved her nieces and nephews and was always cheered to hear of their lives and growing families. Any chance to spend time with her great-nieces and nephews brought the greatest joy. She will be missed by family and friends.
Carol will be laid to rest at Rest Lawn Memorial Park in Wausau.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020