Carol Bernitt
town of Norrie - Carol Eileen Bernitt, 91 formerly of the town of Norrie, Marathon County, died peacefully on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Pride TLC Assisted Living Facility in Weston under the care of Ascension Hospice.
Carol was born on January 10, 1929 to Emil and Olga (Haugen) Brown in Milwaukee. She was a 1947 graduate of Custer High. Upon graduation she was employed in Milwaukee and later followed her parents move to Elderon. She was a typist at Employers Mutual of Wausau.
On August 23, 1951, she was united in marriage to Edward Kiedrowski. Edward was killed in the Korean War on June 15, 1952. They had a daughter Linda.
On August 19, 1955, she was joined in marriage to Arnold 'Arnie' Bernitt Sr. During their marriage of 51 years they were blessed with five children. Arnie preceded Carol in death on April 16, 2006. Together they lived on the family dairy farm for 33 years. Carol was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Eland and was active in the Ladies Aid and Sunday school. She enjoyed many years in the Home Makers Club, Norrie Community Club, Woman's bowling league, Canasta Birthday Club and 4-H. She loved traveling and snowmobiling with friends (the Norrie Gang) and visits to family. She enjoyed her grandkids and attending all of their events. She especially enjoyed spending time with her great-grandchildren. After Arnie's death, she enjoyed being a foster grandparent at the Birnamwood Elementary.
Carol is survived by her children, Linda (Jim) Stoltenberg of Waupaca, Arnold Bernitt Jr of Eland, Greg (Debbie) Bernitt of Birnamwood, LuAnne (Bob) Steebs of Wittenberg, Mary (Richard) Ostrowski of Eland and Robert Bernitt of Eland; 16 grandchildren, Mikal (Katelyn) Stoltenberg, Kristin (Bruce) Doscher, Megan (Johnny) Bandt, Paige (Cody) Ciszewski, Logan (Marissa Van Patten) Bernitt, Peyton (Brad Becker) Bernitt, Ryan (Bill) Chadek, Brooke (Shane) Schmidt, Katy Bernitt, Julia (Steve) Kunst, Kayla (Joe Coxey) Steebs, Robyn (Matt) Krull, Heather (Eric) Matsche, Travis (Lydiah) Ostrowski, Brittany (Lou) Hughes and Olivia (Dan Haufschild) Bernitt; 25 great-grandchildren with two more on the way as well as several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Edward; second husband, Arnie; two brothers, Kenneth Brown & Wayne Brown and a sister, Eleanor Bamke.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family has decided to have a small, immediate family only funeral service. Thank you for your kind thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. The funeral service will be available for viewing on Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home's Facebook page following the service. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com
. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established.
Carol loved her family, her church and her home. The love of simple life she inherited from her mother Olga. She was most proud of her children and grandchildren. She said her life may be quiet but it has been filled with much love and laughter.