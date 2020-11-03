1/1
Carol Jaeger Preston
Carol Jaeger Preston

Newton, NC -

Carol Jaeger Preston, 78, of Newton, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at her residence.

She was born December 9, 1941 in Marathon County, WI to the late Harvey and Elsie Borkenhagen Jaeger. Carol was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Conover. She loved caring for her grandchildren, being a foster parent, sewing, gardening, and crafting.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert "Bob" Jaeger.

Those left to cherish her memory are; Husband of 58 years: Ervin Preston of the home; Son: Lee Preston and wife Lorna of Raleigh; Daughter: Debra Miller and husband Karl of Newton; Sister: Shirley Jaeger of Raleigh; Grandchildren: Taylor Miller, Aaron Preston, Amber Miller, and Tyler Preston

A service to celebrate Carol's life will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service in Newton, 7878 NC Hwy. 16, Newton, NC 28658. Rev. Michael Geml will officiate.

Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.

Condolences may be sent to the Preston family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com

The Preston family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Service
10:30 AM
Bennett Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16
Newton, NC 28658
(828) 465-2111
