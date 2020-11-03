Carol Jaeger Preston
Newton, NC -
Carol Jaeger Preston, 78, of Newton, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at her residence.
She was born December 9, 1941 in Marathon County, WI to the late Harvey and Elsie Borkenhagen Jaeger. Carol was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Conover. She loved caring for her grandchildren, being a foster parent, sewing, gardening, and crafting.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert "Bob" Jaeger.
Those left to cherish her memory are; Husband of 58 years: Ervin Preston of the home; Son: Lee Preston and wife Lorna of Raleigh; Daughter: Debra Miller and husband Karl of Newton; Sister: Shirley Jaeger of Raleigh; Grandchildren: Taylor Miller, Aaron Preston, Amber Miller, and Tyler Preston
A service to celebrate Carol's life will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service in Newton, 7878 NC Hwy. 16, Newton, NC 28658. Rev. Michael Geml will officiate.
Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.
