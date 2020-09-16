Carol Jeanette Spear
Wausau - Carol Jeanette Spear, 87, passed away on 9/15/2020 at Azura Memory Care in Wausau.
Carol was born on January 18, 1933 to Henry and Myrtle Maas in Milwaukee. There she met and married Leroy (Lee) Spear in 1954, then moved to Rothschild in 1958 where they raised their seven children.
Carol is survived by four sons and three daughters: Roy of Ft. Myers, FL, Mark (Judy) of Wausau, Scott (Jen) of Ringle, and Jim (Denise) of Weston. Her daughters are Jackie (Mike) Palmer of Wausau, Jean (Ross) Howland of Schofield, and Renee (Dina) Rasmussen-Spear of Wittenberg. She is also survived by a sister Mary Hartman of Waukesha, along with 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and former daughter-in-law Julie Spear. She cherished her friends and neighbors. You brought such joy to her life!
Carol was preceded in death by her loving husband Lee, (baby) daughter Laura Lee, sister Lois Matel and her husband Joe, brother-in-law Bob Hartman, and sisters-in-law Elaine Zarnowski and her husband Gene, and Joanne Spear and her husband Bill Drenzek.
Carol had a special talent playing the piano. One of her greatest pleasures was sitting side-by-side with her grandchildren, teaching them to play Chopsticks. Without realizing, she entertained her neighbors and those walking by on days when the windows and doors were open.
She spent many years helping at St. Mark Catholic Church in Rothschild with funeral luncheons, June Bug, and playing bells in the church choir, and working in the Activities Area at Kennedy Park Nursing Home. She also took great pride in her contributions to the restoration of the Rothschild pavilion, a cause that was especially important to her.
The family wants to say thank you to Carissa from Interim HealthCare & Hospice and to the amazing staff at Azura Memory Care for the loving care they gave Carol while residing there. Heroes really do work there!
Services will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home on Thursday, September 17th with visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 pm followed by a prayer service at 7:00. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mark Catholic Church, Rothschild officiated by Father Allan Slowiak on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
Memorials may be directed to Azura Memory Care at 3704 Hummingbird Road, Wausau, WI 54401 in memory of Carol.
John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com