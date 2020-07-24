Carol Jeanne Donner
Merrill - Carol Jeanne Donner, age 89, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center, Marshfield, WI. She was a Christmas baby, born December 25, 1930, in Merrill, to the late Otto and Agnes (Johnson) Dupke. She married the love of her life, David Karl Donner, on June 7, 1952. They celebrated 68 years of marriage this past June. He survives.
Carol attended the Gleason State Graded School through sophomore year and finished her schooling at Merrill High School in 1949. She went on to obtain a teaching degree from Lincoln County Normal School, graduating in 1951 and first taught at the Maple Grove School in the Town of Schley. Carol & David then moved to Bruce, where she taught 4th grade. Soon after Alan was born in 1956, they returned to Merrill where she taught in a one-room school called Barnes Creek School. While raising their five children, Carol worked as a teachers' aide at Lincoln Elementary School in Merrill. She was very involved with the congregation at the United Methodist Church as a choir member for 50 years, a Sunday School teacher, and a member of the Ruth Circle. The year after her retirement in 1990, she provided daycare for three of her grandchildren. For many years, she also coordinated special music for services each Sunday. She was a member of the Red Hat Mamas of Merrill and was a dedicated charter member of the Merrill Taking Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) club, and then, Keeping Off Pounds Sensibly (KOPS) club. Carol was a past president of the Good Samaritan Hospital Auxiliary and remained active until recently. She & David supported and encouraged each of their children in all their endeavors. Carol was very supportive of the arts which she passed on to each of her children by having them pursue their individual talents. She was especially proud that each of them obtained a college degree. Carol enjoyed family activities, especially camping. She loved to cook, host birthday parties for her children and had an appreciation for the beauty of flowers. She will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her husband: David Donner, Merrill; children: Alan (Lisa) Donner, Portland, OR, Keith (Anne) Donner, Merrill, Mary (Alan) Waid, Merrill, Mark (Renee) Donner, Park Falls, and Ruth (Bob) Hujik, Eau Claire; 12 grandchildren: Adam, Ellen, Katie, Melanie, Scott, Nick, Katie, Matt, Lisa, Heidi, Bridget and Leah; 9 great-grandchildren; brother: Norman Dupke, Park Falls; sister-in-law: Donna (Jerry) Bower, Richland Center; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister-in-law, Margaret Dupke, and Baby Waid.
Funeral services for Carol will be held at 11:30 AM, Monday, July 27, 2020, at Christ United Methodist Church in Merrill with Pastor Laverne Larson officiating. Visitation will be on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 9:30 AM until the time of service, also at the church. Interment will be in Merrill Memorial Park Cemetery. A luncheon at the Eagle's Club will follow.
The family would like to thank the Marshfield Medical Center Staff, especially the Palliative Care Unit Staff, Dr. Kathryn Krohn-Gill, Pine Crest Rehab Center Staff, and Ascension Good Samaritan Staff for their wonderful care. We are so appreciative of the dedicated and caring individuals whom we have met in this final journey for Carol. May God bless you in your work to care for those in need.
Memorials may be made in Carol's name to Christ United Methodist Church, 300 N. Mill Street, Merrill, WI. Carol's family recognizes that those who would normally attend a funeral might not do so in the current COVID-19 situation. Social distancing will be observed at the visitation and funeral. Please wear a mask. The service will be live streamed for those who cannot attend in person which will be located on Waid Funeral Home website under Carol's obituary. Carol's friends and relatives are also encouraged to sign the virtual guest register book and enter individual condolences, testament, or other media on the Waid Funeral Home website at https://www.waidfuneral.com/obituary/Carol-Donner
