Carol Leubner
Wausau - Carol Leubner, 92, Wausau, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, November 26, 2020. She was born December 16, 1927 in Wausau to the late Charles and Minnie (Donner) Frank. Carol met Lowell "Bill" Leubner in grade school during piano lessons. She started writing letters to Bill while he served in WWII and then they were married on September 4, 1948 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wausau. After 64 loving years together, Carol sadly said goodbye to her beloved Bill when he passed away on January 11, 2013 and has missed him dearly ever since.
Carol graduated from Wausau Senior High School in 1945 and continued to be very active with the Class Reunion Committee throughout her life. She was employed by Wausau Insurance, for over 40 years, retiring in 1995 as a supervisor from the Wausau Region. She was a member of the Quarter Century Club and enjoyed getting together with the Girls Club, for luncheons many times through the years. She loved working and missed being with people, so Carol returned to work for Aspirus Hospital in HR, for an additional 13 years before retiring from full-time employment in 2009, at age 82.
Trinity Lutheran Church and School have always been a part of her life; she was baptized, confirmed and attended Christian day school. She formed friendships with four very special people that lasted her lifetime. Carol and Bill celebrated wedding anniversaries every September and New Year's Eve with the Jehn's and Weber's, well into their 80's.
Carol was a very loving and generous wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and cherished friend. She looked forward to family gatherings for special occasions and holidays, making everyone's favorite dish. Family and friends could always count on her delicious desserts, bars and salads. Quieter times with family were often spent making puzzles, playing the piano and reminiscing about stories from years past. In their retirement years, Carol and Bill enjoyed numerous bus trips across the United States with family and friends. She also planned family Amtrak vacations from one coast to the other.
Carol is survived by her children, Mark (Cindy) Leubner of Superior, Sallie Kitzrow of Wausau and Lori (Kevin) Nestrud of Superior; grandchildren, Jeremy (Deb) Leubner, Becky Leubner, Jeff Nestrud and Sarah (Kenny) Mattinen; great-grandson, Benjamin Mattinen; sisters, Nancy Hoeppner, Joyce Louthan and Sandy (Jerry) Ermeling and extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Jerry Kitzrow; infant brother and sister; sisters and brothers-in-law, Wilma and Jim Cherek, Arlet and Bob Johnson and Lois and Barney Bagby; and brothers-in-law, Roy Hoeppner and Bill Louthan.
A service of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Stewart Ave., Wausau with Rev. Zachary Holdorf officiating. Family and friends are welcome at the church beginning at 10:00 AM on Friday, December 4, until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau. Masks and social distancing will be observed. The service will be live-streamed and available at www.helke.com
Helke Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
The family is requesting memorials be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church or Trinity School Alumni, 501 Stewart Ave, Wausau, WI 54401.
Sincere gratitude goes to Cindy Leubner for living with and providing support to Carol for the past 8 years, after Bill's passing.
Carol and Bill were from the greatest generation, they knew sacrifice, hard work and devotion as a way of life.