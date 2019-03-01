|
Carol M. Plourd (Dahm)
Arbor Vitae - Carol M. Plourd (Dahm) age 67 of Arbor Vitae, passed away on Wednesday Feb. 13, 2019, while enjoying the sun in Casa Grande, Arizona. Carol was born on February 25, 1951 in Wausau, the daughter of Murill and Eleanor (Wesolowski) Dahm. She was in the last class to graduate from Wausau High School in 1969 before it became Wausau East. She attended Northcentral Technical College in Wausau and then when her family relocated to Minocqua, she finished her college at Nicolet Technical College. In the summers she worked at the Beachway Drive-in and at the Parkway Restaurant by Torpy Park. After she finished school, Carol answered a blind ad in the Lakeland Times for a Customer Service Rep. That was with Wisconsin Public Service and that was a career that lasted 41 years. She did not limit herself at the front desk. She became a meter reader for many years, managed the warehouse for a couple of years loading and unloading trucks, and finally finished her career as a Distribution Clerk. Carol married LeRoy S. Plourd on Nov. 9,1974 at Our Lady Queen of the Universe in Woodruff, a marriage that lasted 44 years until her passing. She was her husband's soul-mate and more over his best friend. Carol was a very artistic person who enjoyed over the years doing ceramics, weaving baskets with her husband, was a very talented decorative artist, and became a very avid and skilled quilter. She didn't do her crafts to sell but gave them away to friends or relatives or charities. Any hobby she tried she threw herself into with great gusto. She said it wasn't just the doing, but meeting new friends, and she had many. She loved traveling and with her husband and had been to most of the states. A lot of their trips were loosely organized. She loved seeing what was over the next hill or around the next corner. They really enjoyed RVing, traveling to the southwest to escape the cold and dreary Wisconsin winter. She was easy to smile and that smile could light up a room. She made friends just as easy because she was honest, loving and caring. Many of us were better for having her in our lives. Sadly, she leaves behind her father and mother Murill and Eleanor Dahm, her sister Susan Kutschenreuter(Lawrence), her brother James Dahm (Catherine), nephews Jacob Kutschenreuter (Jennifer Cormanic), Joseph Kutschenreuter (Danielle)with children Jase and Tanner, Michael Dahm, Bradley Dahm (Melissa Schroeder) , niece Brittany Curtis(Michael) with children Preston, Landon and Owen. She was preceded in death 9 months ago by her older sister, Patricia.
We are all going to miss her so much as she was a bright light in all our lives, and sometimes the light that shines the brightest, goes out much too soon.
Goodbye my sweet loving wife, but also my truest and best friend. We worked together all our lives and you will leave a large whole in all of our lives.
A viewing for the immediate family will be on Feb. 27,2019 at the Bolger Funeral Home in Minocqua. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the , Salvation Army of Wisconsin or .
As per her wishes, a party to celebrate her life, will be held at the Minocqua Park on Hwy 70W in the pavilion on July 7, 2019 starting at noon.
Bolger Funeral Home, www.bolgerfuneral.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Mar. 1, 2019