Services
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 842-3993
Carol Mendrzycki


1961 - 2020
Carol Mendrzycki Obituary
Carol Mendrzycki

Wausau - Carol E. Mendrzycki, age 59, of Wausau, died on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Colonial Manor after a battle with lung cancer.

Carol was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on April 6, 1961 to the late Marion and Elaine (Hoffman) Mendrzycki. She is survived by her brother Dennis (Diane) Mendrzycki of Janesville; sisters Rita Mendrzycki of Wausau and Ruth (Rick) Westberg of the Town of Hamburg; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Carol is preceded in death by her brother Mike Mendrzycki and sister Christine Pilath.

A special thank you to everyone who took care of Carol.

Online condolences may be given at www.helke.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from May 20 to May 24, 2020
