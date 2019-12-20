|
|
Carol "Shelly" Toftum
Weston - Carol Jean "Shelly" Toftum (Shelbrack) passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019, with family by her side after a 3.5 year battle with cancer.
She was born on July 11, 1945, in Wausau, Wisconsin, and was a 1963 graduate of Wausau East High School. She was united in marriage to Jerry Toftum at Saint Matthew's Catholic Church on September 3, 1966. Together they raised a beautiful family.
Shelly was an amazing Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend. She loved unconditionally and found so much joy in giving to others, without expecting anything in return. She was an avid gardener; she loved her flowers and they brought her so much joy. She also loved doing special things with her Grandchildren, and she taught them many of life's lessons. All she wanted was to get better so she could enjoy life with her family and friends again and go back in her garden.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Jerry Toftum; and their three children and four grandchildren: Jeff (Mari) Toftum of Lakeville, MN, Jodi (Jasen) Buckmaster, a daughter Jori of Weston, WI, son Julian Casellas (fiancée Dara Daly) of Longmont, CO, and Jeana (Jesse) Jaeger and children Mason and Addison of Denmark, WI. She is further survived by four brothers: Jack (Shirley) Shelbrack, Clem Jr. (Gloria) Shelbrack, Clarence Shelbrack, and Richard (Lhen) Shelbrack; two sisters: Jayne Steiner and Bonnie (Jim) Crochiere; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends who she all loved.
Shelly was preceded in death by her father, Clem Shelbrack; her mother, Clara Shelbrack; her brother in law, Ron Steiner; and her niece and Goddaughter, Tami Stubinski.
Shelly struggled with cancer for many years. She fought with great strength and dignity until the very end. "Cancer does not care who it takes!" We would like to give a special thanks to her wonderful Oncologist, Dr. Razazadeh and his entire team; as well as the Oncology and Palliative care units at the Aspirus Wausau Hospital who were there for our entire family in her last weeks. We will never forget the kindness and love you all showed us. Shelly is now at peace: shopping and gardening in heaven, and watching over us all.
The Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at St. Therese Catholic Church in Rothschild. Entombment will take place in the Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be at the church on Friday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the time for Mass.
The John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.HonorOne.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019