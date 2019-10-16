|
|
Carol V. Patton
Appleton - Carol Patton passed away on October 11th at the age of 99. Carol was born on October 8, 1920 to Herman and Ella (Falstad) Hanke at the family farm in the Town of Elderon. She graduated from Wittenberg High School. In 1943 Carol enlisted in the Women's Army Corps (WACS) where she served until the end of World War II. While in the army she met James "Pat" Patton. They married on July 20, 1946. They made their home in San Jacinto, California where Carol served as a mail carrier for over thirty years. Upon retirement, Carol and Pat moved to Wisconsin, settling in the Pier Lake neighborhood near Tripoli. They later moved to Wausau. In 1989, Carol's beloved Pat passed away. She continued to reside in Wausau until she relocated to Appleton in 2006. Carol valued her independence and was able to continue a full and active life until recently.
Carol grew up with six older siblings always ready for fun and pranks. She enjoyed hunting the woods around the farm and fishing for trout in the creek. Carol's adult life was one of service. She enthusiastically gave her time and talents to her family and community. If anything needed to be done, Carol was ready to do it.
In retirement Carol enjoyed Celtic Music, gardening, and reading. She had a passion for the Green Bay Packers and current events. Carol was always knowledgeable and prepared for a spirited discussion of either.
In addition to her husband Pat, Carol was preceded in death by her brothers Harold, Ray, Alfred (Swede), Gordon and Donald; her sisters Violet Ranke, Verna Tesch, and Gladys Cameron. She is survived by her sisters Rose Mielke of Oshkosh and Lorraine Zoelk of Appleton; her sister-in-law
Dorothy Hanke of Elderon. She leaves wonderful memories for nieces and nephews and their families.
Services will be held at 11:00AM on October 26 at Evergreen Rest Cemetery in Town of Elderon.
Rev. Lynn Martin will officiate. Elderon Memorial VFW Post 8068 will provide Military Honors.
Valley Funeral Home of Appleton is in charge of arrangements. Carol's family would like to thank ThedaCare Hospice and Eagle Point Staff for their compassionate care in her final days.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 16 to Oct. 23, 2019