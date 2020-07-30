1/1
Carol Williams
Carol Williams

Mosinee - Carol L. Williams, 81, Mosinee, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at her home with her children at her side under the care of Ascension Hospice.

She was born July 6, 1939, in Marshfield, the daughter of the late Andrew and Marcella (Foltz) Koenig. She married Francis Williams on Jan. 3, 1959, in Marshfield. He died Nov. 1, 2010.

Carol's beautiful smile and infectious laugh brightened any situation. Everyone who knew her well loved her gentle sense of humor. She was kind and compassionate and always made people feel at ease. Carol had a strong creative spirit. She enjoyed working with her hands, shopping for trendy clothes (especially shoes and boots) and collecting antique glassware and furniture. Her family was the love of her life.

Survivors include her three children, Rae (Michael) Williams DiMilo, Whitefish Bay, Kris (Geoff) Willams Carter, Milwaukee, and Russel Williams, Mosinee; four grandchildren, Soren and Elliot DiMilo, Frankie Carter, and Sam Williams; a sister, Arlene (Herman) Kaufman, Mosinee; and a brother-in-law, Donald Williams, Marshfield. She was preceded in death by her husband Francis, a son, Kevin Williams, a brother, Eugene Koenig, and a sister, Marjorie Donovan.

Private family services will be held. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.bestefh.com.




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jul. 30 to Aug. 1, 2020.
