Carol Zastrow
Weston - Carol J. Zastrow 83, Weston passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019 at Wellington Place in Wausau surrounded by her loving family. She was born to the late Arthur and Arline (Hickman) Graveen on December 16, 1935 in Wausau, WI. She later married the love of her life Willard "Bill" Zastrow on June 21, 1958 at St. Therese Catholic Church in Rothschild. He preceded her in death on April 25, 2011. Together they raised three sons; Matthew, Peter, and Robert. She enjoyed spending time doing Genealogy, gardening, and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her son's; Peter (Lynn) Zastrow and Robert Zastrow, grand children; Logan, Mikayla, Jocelyn, and Haley, siblings Duane (Bonnie) Graveen and Darlow Akey, daughter-in-law Beverly Zastrow and brother-in-law Chuck Loy, along with many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband Willard, one son Matthew, sisters Nancy Loy and Marjorie Archie, and two brother-in-laws; John Akey and Neil Archie.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home 948 Grand Ave, Schofield. Visitation will be from 10:30 until time of service at 12:00.
John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences can be expressed at www.HonorOne.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Mar. 8, 2019