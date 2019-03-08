Services
John J Buettgen Funeral Home
948 Grand Ave
Schofield, WI 54476
(715) 359-2828
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
John J Buettgen Funeral Home
948 Grand Ave
Schofield, WI 54476
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
John J Buettgen Funeral Home
948 Grand Ave
Schofield, WI 54476
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Zastrow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Zastrow


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carol Zastrow Obituary
Carol Zastrow

Weston - Carol J. Zastrow 83, Weston passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019 at Wellington Place in Wausau surrounded by her loving family. She was born to the late Arthur and Arline (Hickman) Graveen on December 16, 1935 in Wausau, WI. She later married the love of her life Willard "Bill" Zastrow on June 21, 1958 at St. Therese Catholic Church in Rothschild. He preceded her in death on April 25, 2011. Together they raised three sons; Matthew, Peter, and Robert. She enjoyed spending time doing Genealogy, gardening, and spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her son's; Peter (Lynn) Zastrow and Robert Zastrow, grand children; Logan, Mikayla, Jocelyn, and Haley, siblings Duane (Bonnie) Graveen and Darlow Akey, daughter-in-law Beverly Zastrow and brother-in-law Chuck Loy, along with many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Willard, one son Matthew, sisters Nancy Loy and Marjorie Archie, and two brother-in-laws; John Akey and Neil Archie.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home 948 Grand Ave, Schofield. Visitation will be from 10:30 until time of service at 12:00.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences can be expressed at www.HonorOne.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now