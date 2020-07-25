1/1
Carole F. Zinser
1945 - 2020
Wausau - Carole F. Zinser, 75, of Wausau, passed away July 24, 2020 with her husband by her side at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. Carole was blessed to have been able to say goodbye to everyone she cared about.

She was born in Wausau on July 14, 1945 to the late Leonard and Marcia (Simonson) Sargent. She attended Wausau East High School and after graduating, attended Northcentral Technical College. She married Henry "Hank" Zinser on May 7, 1994. Carole enjoyed her time volunteering at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, quilting, cross stitching, reading, and watching her beloved Green Bay Packers.

Carole is survived by her husband Henry "Hank" Zinser; son Terrance (Lesbia) Walloch; daughters Constance (Brad) Beilke and Christa (Tony) Kuehl; step-sons Curt (Deanna) Zinser and Brian Zinser; step-daughter Michelle Zinser; grandchildren Jacob Kuehl, Cassie Malone, Ramsey and Jurnee Beilke, Alexander and Isabella Walloch; step-grandchildren Kayley Zinser, Donald Bartell and Randi Bowman; great-grandchildren Troy and Azara Kuehl and Chloe Malone; step great-grandchildren Gavin, Koda and Savannah Bowman; brothers Jeffrey (Laurel) Sargent and Daniel (Lisa) Sargent; sisters Tama (Wayne) Gehrke and Marcy (Wayne) Janssen; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Due to COVID-19, private services for family will be held with a service for family and friends at a later date.

Carole's family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at Aspirus, the palliative care unit and ICU. They especially want to thank Dr. Rezazadeh and Dr. Cygan for their care and compassion.

Brainard Funeral Home- Wausau Chapel is assisting the family.






Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jul. 25 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Wausau Chapel
522 Adams St
Wausau, WI 54403
715-845-5525
July 26, 2020
Hank & Family, so sorry to hear the loss of our dear Carole. I worked with Carole and have been friends for many years. She will be missed by so many of us. Thinking of you all and sending prayers.
Julie Wiegel
Friend
