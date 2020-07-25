Carole F. ZinserWausau - Carole F. Zinser, 75, of Wausau, passed away July 24, 2020 with her husband by her side at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. Carole was blessed to have been able to say goodbye to everyone she cared about.She was born in Wausau on July 14, 1945 to the late Leonard and Marcia (Simonson) Sargent. She attended Wausau East High School and after graduating, attended Northcentral Technical College. She married Henry "Hank" Zinser on May 7, 1994. Carole enjoyed her time volunteering at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, quilting, cross stitching, reading, and watching her beloved Green Bay Packers.Carole is survived by her husband Henry "Hank" Zinser; son Terrance (Lesbia) Walloch; daughters Constance (Brad) Beilke and Christa (Tony) Kuehl; step-sons Curt (Deanna) Zinser and Brian Zinser; step-daughter Michelle Zinser; grandchildren Jacob Kuehl, Cassie Malone, Ramsey and Jurnee Beilke, Alexander and Isabella Walloch; step-grandchildren Kayley Zinser, Donald Bartell and Randi Bowman; great-grandchildren Troy and Azara Kuehl and Chloe Malone; step great-grandchildren Gavin, Koda and Savannah Bowman; brothers Jeffrey (Laurel) Sargent and Daniel (Lisa) Sargent; sisters Tama (Wayne) Gehrke and Marcy (Wayne) Janssen; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents.Due to COVID-19, private services for family will be held with a service for family and friends at a later date.Carole's family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at Aspirus, the palliative care unit and ICU. They especially want to thank Dr. Rezazadeh and Dr. Cygan for their care and compassion.Brainard Funeral Home- Wausau Chapel is assisting the family.