Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
(715) 845-6900
Carole J. Schurter

Carole J. Schurter Obituary
Carole J. Schurter, 78, died October 29, 2019 under the care of Ministry Hospice at Mountain Terrace, Wausau.

She was born June 6, 1941 in Butternut, daughter of the late Spencer K. and Florence J. (Meindl) Bockin. She was raised in the Medford area and moved to Wausau in 1975. On September 16, 1989 she married Gary L. Schurter at St. Anne Parish, Wausau.

After raising her children, Carole worked several part-time jobs to put herself through North Central Technical College graduating as a surgical technician. Carole had a passion for music, singing 25 years with the Pro-Musica Choir and playing baritone almost 40 years for the Wausau City Band. She also played with the Mosinee City Band, UW Marathon Band and the Bavarian Band at the Big Bull Falls festival. Another of her talents was painting, especially oil painting and she enjoyed the classes she took at UW Marathon County to improve her skills.

Survivors include her husband, Gary; Wausau; children, Michael (Beth) Denzin, Lake Mills, Michelle (Jake) Trussoni, North Prairie and Marc Denzin, Wausau; grandchildren, Nathan and Samuel Denzin, Lake Mills and Natalia Swatloski, Mosinee; step-children, Ted (Kim) Schurter and Paul Schurter, Wausau; siblings, Ruth Grewe, Michigan, Shirley Fritsche, Wausau and David Bockin, Mondovi; many step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a step-daughter, Colette Schurter.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at St. Anne Parish, Wausau. Rev. Tom Lindner will preside. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at St. Anne Parish, Wausau.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
