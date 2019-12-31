|
|
Caroline Ninnemann
Wausau - Caroline Ninnemann, 91, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Applegate Terrace Assisted Living. She was an extremely kind, patient, and caring woman who was loved and admired by family and friends.
She was born to the late Herbert and Alice Schuetz. She had four brothers: David (deceased at 5 months), Charles, Dale, and Gary. As a child, she was raised on a dairy farm and attended a one room country school for 8 grades. In 1945 she graduated from Wausau High School and was employed at Employers Mutual Insurance Co. (now Liberty Mutual) as a Secretary in the home office Underwriting Department.
Caroline married Melvin Ninnemann on Nov. 20, 1948. They built a home in Wausau, and had three children: Duane, Deane, and Diane. After Duane was born, she became a 'stay at home' Mom and participated in her children's school activities. As a family, they enjoyed many long-distance car trips all over the U.S., fishing up north, celebrating holidays together, having cook-outs, playing cards and dice, and visiting friends, neighbors, and relatives. She also enjoyed going out to eat, sewing, baking, and working in her vegetable and flower gardens, as well as, her raspberry patch.
Caroline was a life-long member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church (Wausau); baptized in 1928 and confirmed in 1942 by Rev. Spiegel. As a youth, she attended Luther League. As an adult, she served as Secretary on the Church Council, President of the Women of the Church, and was Kitchen Chairman. She was a member of Dorcas Circle (now called WELCA), led Bible Studies, served funeral luncheons, and participated in many of their group activities. She sewed hundreds of quilts at home and at church every year for Lutheran World Relief. She taught Sunday school for 19 years and was a Bethel Bible School Teacher (for adults) for 2 years. In addition, she delivered Meals on Wheels to the home-bound, and assisted residents of Colonial Manor attend worship services for 15 years.
Survivors include two children, Duane (Vicky) Ninnemann of Ringle and Diane (Aaron) Krueger of Wausau; five grandchildren, Jeffrey (Karin) Ninnemann of Moorpark, CA, Michael, Kirk, and Mark Ninnemann of the Wausau area, and Lisa (DJ) Fett of South St. Paul, MN; four great-grandchildren, Reis, Zander, Britta, and Maverick; two brothers, Dale (Barb) Schuetz of Columbia Heights, MN and Gary (Jeanne) Schuetz of Wausau; former daughter-in-law, Melanie Ohnstad of Roseville, MN; two sisters-in-law, Ruth (LeRoy) Reinicke and Jean (Harold) Ninnemann; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin, her son, Deane, her parents, and two brothers, David and Charles (Margie) Schuetz.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 512 McClellan Street, Wausau. Pastor Jennifer Hoffman will officiate. Visitation will be at church on January 4 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
You may sign the family guestbook at www.helke.com.
We would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Applegate Terrace and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for their kind care.
Memorials may be directed to St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Wausau, Wisconsin.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020