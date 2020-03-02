|
Carolyn A. Rice
Weston - Carolyn A. Rice, 76, died Friday, February 28, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
She was born May 3, 1943 in Eau Claire, daughter of the late John and Mary (Kedrowicz) Murr. On April 27, 1996 she married Robert Rice in Wausau. He survives.
Carolyn had a passion for reading and enjoyed adult coloring books. Most important to her was time spent with her family and grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Rice; children, Kathrine (Max) Maurisak, Mark (Beth) Sturgul and Krissy Bradfish; grandchildren, Alesha (Nick) Swan, Rachael (Richard) Miller, Stephanie Bronson, Vanessa and Julia Bradfish; many step-children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Per Carolyn's wishes there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Marathon County Humane Society.
The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to all the doctors, nurses CNA's and respiratory staff for their compassionate care of Carolyn. Also to Dr. Michael Umland for his excellent care over the last several years.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020