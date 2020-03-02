Services
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
(715) 845-6900
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Rice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn A. Rice

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn A. Rice Obituary
Carolyn A. Rice

Weston - Carolyn A. Rice, 76, died Friday, February 28, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born May 3, 1943 in Eau Claire, daughter of the late John and Mary (Kedrowicz) Murr. On April 27, 1996 she married Robert Rice in Wausau. He survives.

Carolyn had a passion for reading and enjoyed adult coloring books. Most important to her was time spent with her family and grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Robert Rice; children, Kathrine (Max) Maurisak, Mark (Beth) Sturgul and Krissy Bradfish; grandchildren, Alesha (Nick) Swan, Rachael (Richard) Miller, Stephanie Bronson, Vanessa and Julia Bradfish; many step-children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Per Carolyn's wishes there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Marathon County Humane Society.

The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to all the doctors, nurses CNA's and respiratory staff for their compassionate care of Carolyn. Also to Dr. Michael Umland for his excellent care over the last several years.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
Download Now