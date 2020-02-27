|
|
Carri Szews
Hatley - Carri A. Szews, 60 of Hatley, died on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Aspirus Hospice House, Wausau.
Carri was born on October 14, 1959, in Wausau, the daughter of Ronald and Barbara (Alt) Brunner.
On November 5, 1977, Carri was united in marriage to Randy Szews at St. Therese Catholic Church, Schofield.
Carri worked at the Mosinee Paper Mill for 25 years. She enjoyed music of all kinds. Carri revolved her whole life around her family and will be remembered as a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother.
Carri is survived by her husband; Randy, mother Barbara Brunner of Schofield; three children, Angie Szews of Boise, ID, Max (Sara) Szews of Weston, and Courtney Szews of Weston; two grandchildren, Rolley and Leah Szews; two siblings, Bruce (Donna Minter) Brunner of Minneapolis, MN, and Kristin Brunner of Denver CO as well as many other close family and friends.
Carri was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Brunner and father and mother-in-law, Ernest and Mary Jane Szews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at St. Florian's Catholic Church, Hatley. Rev. Gregory Bohren will preside. Burial will be in parish cemetery, Hatley. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 9:00 AM until the time of mass at church.
Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020