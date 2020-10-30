1/1
Catherine (Wilson) Dickinson
Catherine (Wilson) Dickinson

Wausau - Catherine (Wilson) Dickinson, 94, of Wausau passed away peacefully on Thursday October 22nd. Catherine (Kayte) was born December 11, 1925 in Rhinelander; daughter of the late Clarence and Victoria (Koneazny) Wilson.

Kayte was preceded in death by her loving husband Russell, children Rachele (Dickinson) Jacobs and James Dickinson, and her sisters Shirley (Wilson) Moe and Sr. Mary Wilson.

Katye will be forever remembered by her children Mike (Carol) Dickinson, Beth Dickinson, Barbe (Mark) Tuft, Timothy (Julie) Dickinson, Lloyd Jacobs, and Richard (Shari) Dickinson, 16 grandchildren and spouses, 8 great grandchildren, her sisters Helen (Jerry) Eckrich and Sr. Mary Wilson.

A funeral service will held on a future date at St. Anne's Parish.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation (parkinsons.org) or the Aspirus Health Foundation (aspirus.org).




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
