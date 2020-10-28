Cecil Johnson
town of Plover - Cecil S. Johnson, 85, formerly of the town of Plover, Marathon County, died on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
Cecil was born on March 26, 1935 in Birnamwood, the son of Cecil B. and Linda (Pick) Johnson.
On November 26, 1955, Cecil was united in marriage to Catherine Tautges at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Aniwa. The couple were blessed with over 60 years together. Catherine passed away on May 29, 2016.
Cecil lived in the town of Plover his entire life and attended Maple Park School. He worked at Wausau Iron Works for some time and farmed for many years with his wife. Cecil enjoyed gardening, playing cards, baking and puzzles.
Cecil is survived by his daughter, Catherine (Peter) Marien of Birnamwood; grandchildren, Christopher (Kim) Marien and Jason Marien and great-grandchildren, Dakota, Taylor and Madison Marien.
Cecil was preceded in death by his wife; parents and sisters, Mary Ann Strangfeld, Harriet Matuszak, Elaine Senzig and Evelyn Gorman.
Due to the current pandemic, a Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Birnamwood. Fr. Vicente Llagas will preside and burial will be in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, Aniwa. A celebration of life will be announced and held at a later date.
Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home in Birnamwood is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com
.