1/1
Cecil Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cecil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cecil Johnson

town of Plover - Cecil S. Johnson, 85, formerly of the town of Plover, Marathon County, died on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Cecil was born on March 26, 1935 in Birnamwood, the son of Cecil B. and Linda (Pick) Johnson.

On November 26, 1955, Cecil was united in marriage to Catherine Tautges at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Aniwa. The couple were blessed with over 60 years together. Catherine passed away on May 29, 2016.

Cecil lived in the town of Plover his entire life and attended Maple Park School. He worked at Wausau Iron Works for some time and farmed for many years with his wife. Cecil enjoyed gardening, playing cards, baking and puzzles.

Cecil is survived by his daughter, Catherine (Peter) Marien of Birnamwood; grandchildren, Christopher (Kim) Marien and Jason Marien and great-grandchildren, Dakota, Taylor and Madison Marien.

Cecil was preceded in death by his wife; parents and sisters, Mary Ann Strangfeld, Harriet Matuszak, Elaine Senzig and Evelyn Gorman.

Due to the current pandemic, a Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Birnamwood. Fr. Vicente Llagas will preside and burial will be in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, Aniwa. A celebration of life will be announced and held at a later date.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home in Birnamwood is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home
445 Main Street
Birnamwood, WI 54414
(715) 449-2688
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved