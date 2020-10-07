Cecilia Brod
Mosinee - Cecilia Brod, 86, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
She was born Dec. 30, 1933, in Wausau, the daughter of the late Peter and Theresa Litwin. She married Kenneth Brod on Feb. 7, 1953, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Mosinee. He survives.
Cecilia graduated from St. Paul Catholic School and was also a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. She worked at Rondeau Cheese from 1955 to 1957. She then found her favorite position of mother and wife; and when she received the title of grandmother, her life was complete. Cecilia was a great fan of Mosinee hockey. She was the greatest cook and passed on several of her recipes to the family. The twinkle in the grandchildren's eyes when she walked in with a pan of her famous rice crispy treats was priceless. Canning was one of her passions and if you stopped in the fall, the aromas were amazing. She also taught whoever was willing to learn. Cecilia was the greatest teacher. She loved spending time up north in Minocqua with her family and friends. Cecilia was one of the best hostesses around.
Survivors, besides her husband, Kenneth, include her son, Jerry (Bobbie Esker) Brod, Mosinee; her daughters, Laure Parnell, Wausau, and Lynn (Bruce) Meis, Mosinee; her grandchildren, Danielle, Joshua, Dylan, Dawn and Derek; a great-grandchild, Austin; her brothers, Mike (Cindy) Litwin, Milwaukee, Ken (Sandy) Litwin, Iola, and Ben (Mary) Litwin, Milwaukee; her sisters, Audrey Klescewski, Milwaukee, and Betty (Adian) Susa, Milwaukee.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Lawrence, Theresa, Peter, Donald, Agnes, and Joe.
A Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Mosinee. The Rev. Donald Meuret will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery, Mosinee. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. Friday until the time of services at the church. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.bestefh.com
