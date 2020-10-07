1/1
Cecilia Brod
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cecilia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cecilia Brod

Mosinee - Cecilia Brod, 86, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born Dec. 30, 1933, in Wausau, the daughter of the late Peter and Theresa Litwin. She married Kenneth Brod on Feb. 7, 1953, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Mosinee. He survives.

Cecilia graduated from St. Paul Catholic School and was also a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. She worked at Rondeau Cheese from 1955 to 1957. She then found her favorite position of mother and wife; and when she received the title of grandmother, her life was complete. Cecilia was a great fan of Mosinee hockey. She was the greatest cook and passed on several of her recipes to the family. The twinkle in the grandchildren's eyes when she walked in with a pan of her famous rice crispy treats was priceless. Canning was one of her passions and if you stopped in the fall, the aromas were amazing. She also taught whoever was willing to learn. Cecilia was the greatest teacher. She loved spending time up north in Minocqua with her family and friends. Cecilia was one of the best hostesses around.

Survivors, besides her husband, Kenneth, include her son, Jerry (Bobbie Esker) Brod, Mosinee; her daughters, Laure Parnell, Wausau, and Lynn (Bruce) Meis, Mosinee; her grandchildren, Danielle, Joshua, Dylan, Dawn and Derek; a great-grandchild, Austin; her brothers, Mike (Cindy) Litwin, Milwaukee, Ken (Sandy) Litwin, Iola, and Ben (Mary) Litwin, Milwaukee; her sisters, Audrey Klescewski, Milwaukee, and Betty (Adian) Susa, Milwaukee.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Lawrence, Theresa, Peter, Donald, Agnes, and Joe.

A Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Mosinee. The Rev. Donald Meuret will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery, Mosinee. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. Friday until the time of services at the church. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.bestefh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beste Funeral Home
611 3Rd St
Mosinee, WI 54455
(715) 693-2450
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beste Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved