Charlene Dering
Wausau - Charlene K. Dering, 68, of Wausau, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at U.W. Health - University Hospital in Madison. She was born in Phillips on June 27, 1951 to the late Charles and Leona (Smith) Gura. She was married to Gilbert "Gib" Dering on August 18, 1972 in Milwaukee. They spent many years together and enjoyed each other's company and the experiences they had.
Charlene worked at the law firm of Ruder Ware from 1979 until her retirement in 2015. For 35 years, Charlene was the legal assistant for Attorney G. Lane Ware. Through their teamwork, she honed her legendary proofreading skills. A source of pride for Charlene was her perfect attendance at Ruder Ware over her 36-year career. She was the epitome of professionalism.
Charlene was direct and honest with an indomitable spirit. She was a friend that you could depend upon and the first person you'd think of if you were thirsty for a cold beer and looking for good company. She was smart, inquisitive, and brave.
She enjoyed a variety of activities with her husband, Gib. They attended all the openings at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum and would delight in the creativity of the featured artists. Together, they enjoyed sports, especially the Packers, Brewers, Bucks, and Badgers. Other activities included traveling with friends, reading, listening to Neil Diamond, feeding the hummingbirds, and fishing. Gib and Charlene also enjoyed the Marathon County Public Library and their book sales.
Survived by her husband, Gilbert "Gib" Dering of Wausau.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Leona Gura; and brother, LeRoy Gura.
A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau, with Rev. Jason Bridge from Word of Life Family Church, Phillips, officiating. Family and friends may call beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service in the funeral home. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Phillips, WI, in the spring.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020