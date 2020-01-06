Services
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 842-3993
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlene Dering
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlene Dering


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlene Dering Obituary
Charlene Dering

Wausau - Charlene K. Dering, 68, of Wausau, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at U.W. Health - University Hospital in Madison. She was born in Phillips on June 27, 1951 to the late Charles and Leona (Smith) Gura. She was married to Gilbert "Gib" Dering on August 18, 1972 in Milwaukee. They spent many years together and enjoyed each other's company and the experiences they had.

Charlene worked at the law firm of Ruder Ware from 1979 until her retirement in 2015. For 35 years, Charlene was the legal assistant for Attorney G. Lane Ware. Through their teamwork, she honed her legendary proofreading skills. A source of pride for Charlene was her perfect attendance at Ruder Ware over her 36-year career. She was the epitome of professionalism.

Charlene was direct and honest with an indomitable spirit. She was a friend that you could depend upon and the first person you'd think of if you were thirsty for a cold beer and looking for good company. She was smart, inquisitive, and brave.

She enjoyed a variety of activities with her husband, Gib. They attended all the openings at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum and would delight in the creativity of the featured artists. Together, they enjoyed sports, especially the Packers, Brewers, Bucks, and Badgers. Other activities included traveling with friends, reading, listening to Neil Diamond, feeding the hummingbirds, and fishing. Gib and Charlene also enjoyed the Marathon County Public Library and their book sales.

Survived by her husband, Gilbert "Gib" Dering of Wausau.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Leona Gura; and brother, LeRoy Gura.

A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau, with Rev. Jason Bridge from Word of Life Family Church, Phillips, officiating. Family and friends may call beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service in the funeral home. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Phillips, WI, in the spring.

You may sign the family guestbook at www.helke.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -