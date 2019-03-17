|
Charlene S. Nowak
Merrill - Charlene S. Nowak, 87, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at her home.
She was born May 31, 1931 in Duluth, Minnesota, daughter of the late Charles and Olive Seipp. On October 15, 1966 she married Gerald "Jerry" Nowak in Duluth, Minnesota. He preceded her in death on August 10, 2011.
Charlene graduated from the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minnesota with a Bachelor in nursing and worked many years as a Registered Nurse. She was a very religious woman and above all else she loved her family. Time spent with her family camping and traveling was cherished by Charlene.
Survivors include her son, Christopher (Rhonda) Nowak, Merrill; daughter, Mary Joy Nowak, Savannah, Georgia; grandchildren, Ashley and Nickolas Nowak; brother, Charles (Barbara) Seipp; sisters-in-law, Mary Alice Seipp and Florence Boerner; brother-in-law, Roy Nowak.
Besides her parents and husband, Jerry, she was preceded in death by a brother, Martin Seipp and brother-in-law, Jim Nowak.
Memorial services will be 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery at a later date.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Mar. 17, 2019