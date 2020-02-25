|
Charles D. Venske
Bevent - Charles D. Venske, 63, Town of Bevent, died Sunday, February 23, 2020 at his home.
Charles was born February 7, 1957 in Wausau to Frank and the late Estlene "Eddie" (Bryant) Venske. Following his graduation from Wausau West High School in 1975 he went on to earn an Associates Degree in Business. He proudly earned his Eagle Scout rank with the Boy Scouts. Charles married Barbara Glenetski on October 14, 1989 in Rib Mountain. The couple were blessed with two children: Victoria and Steve. Over the years, Charles worked at several jobs in the Wausau area.
Charles was a very loving husband and father and devoted grandfather to his darling "Kahli-kins" who he loved spending time with. He was a very hardworking man who was always willing to help others with his caring and thoughtful manner. Charles enjoyed traveling throughout the country, visiting 35 states over the years, and especially enjoyed seeking out lighthouses.
Charles is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Barbara; children, Victoria (Jesse Heslip) Venske and Steve Venske; granddaughter, Kahli; father, Frank Venske; siblings, Renee (Wayne) Wiedeman, David Venske and Christopher (Kerri) Venske; nephew, Keith (Norma) Wiedeman and extended family and friends.
The funeral service for Charles will be at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Helke Funeral Home. Rev. Sid Bouldin will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park, Town of Texas. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com.
The family wishes to thank the EMT's and Marathon County Sherriff's Department for their compassion and care for Charles.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020