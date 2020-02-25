Services
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 842-3993
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Venske
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles D. Venske


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles D. Venske Obituary
Charles D. Venske

Bevent - Charles D. Venske, 63, Town of Bevent, died Sunday, February 23, 2020 at his home.

Charles was born February 7, 1957 in Wausau to Frank and the late Estlene "Eddie" (Bryant) Venske. Following his graduation from Wausau West High School in 1975 he went on to earn an Associates Degree in Business. He proudly earned his Eagle Scout rank with the Boy Scouts. Charles married Barbara Glenetski on October 14, 1989 in Rib Mountain. The couple were blessed with two children: Victoria and Steve. Over the years, Charles worked at several jobs in the Wausau area.

Charles was a very loving husband and father and devoted grandfather to his darling "Kahli-kins" who he loved spending time with. He was a very hardworking man who was always willing to help others with his caring and thoughtful manner. Charles enjoyed traveling throughout the country, visiting 35 states over the years, and especially enjoyed seeking out lighthouses.

Charles is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Barbara; children, Victoria (Jesse Heslip) Venske and Steve Venske; granddaughter, Kahli; father, Frank Venske; siblings, Renee (Wayne) Wiedeman, David Venske and Christopher (Kerri) Venske; nephew, Keith (Norma) Wiedeman and extended family and friends.

The funeral service for Charles will be at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Helke Funeral Home. Rev. Sid Bouldin will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park, Town of Texas. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com.

The family wishes to thank the EMT's and Marathon County Sherriff's Department for their compassion and care for Charles.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -