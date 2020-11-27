Charles Donald LuedtkeWausau - Charles Donald Luedtke passed away peacefully, at the age of 95, on November 25, 2020, at Rennes Health and Rehab Center, Weston.Charles was born at home in the Town of Maine on March 26, 1925 to the late William and Bertha (Mathwich) Luedtke. Growing up, he attended Trinity Lutheran School and Wausau Senior High School. During high school, he was drafted into the Army, serving in the 10th Mountain Division ski troops. During a battle on Mt. Belvedere, Charles was injured and received a Purple Heart. He was honorably discharged April 25, 1946. After serving his country, Charles returned home to graduate high school. After graduation, he and a friend traveled West to find a job, but after several flat tires, and no job, he returned home to work at Juneau Supply for 39 years, where he met his wife, June Boheim, who precedes him in death.Charles and June married in Medford on July 1, 1950 and started a family in Wausau. Together, they had four children, Randy (Judy) Darnell, Sandra (Dale) Gerlach, Patricia Doepke, and Daniel Luedtke. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Scott (Heide) Darnell, Todd (Stacey) Darnell, Matt (Danielle) Gerlach, Kristin (Dano) Grade, Tanya Bauman, and Daniel (Jen) Doepke; and eight great-grandchildren, Trevor, Justine, and Katherine Darnell, Brenna and Rylie Grade, Elizabeth Quick, and Miles and Elton Doepke. In addition to his wife, Charles is preceded in death by his siblings, Elsie Braatz, Alfred Luedtke, Herbert Luedtke, and James Luedtke; and son-in-law Garry Doepke.Charles enjoyed skiing all of his life, well into his 80's, and served 38 years on the ski patrol. He worked as a funeral assistant at Helke Funeral Home for several years and was a faithful member at Trinity Lutheran Church, where he served many years as an usher. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and a member of the American Legion for 49 years. Charles will be missed greatly by all who knew him.A funeral service will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11:00 am at Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until the time of service. Rev. Timothy Smith will officiate. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church. Masks and social distancing will be required.Charles' family wishes to thank the staff at Rennes for their dedication and care.