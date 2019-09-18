|
Charles E. Jaecks, Sr.
Tomahawk - Charles Edward Jaecks Sr., age 78, of Tomahawk, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
Eddie was born on April 20, 1941 in Tomahawk to Chester Sr. & Lillian (Mitchell) Jaecks. Ed started out logging. Later, he worked at King's Dam for about 14½ years. He cut pulp on the cranberry marsh and was also a part time maintenance man at Essex Lodge for about 5 years. Eddie was always a hard worker and bought his first house at age 16. In 1972, he bought a tavern which he named Mr. Ed's Corral. He also started an excavating business. As time went on, Mr. Ed's started serving food and as their business grew, they added an addition onto the building to make a dining room. In 2011, Eddie sold Mr. Ed's. And as Eddie's heath started to fail, he went into partnership with the excavating business with his son Charles. Eddie loved motorcycle bikes and racing. Throughout his entire life, Eddie always had a hobby farm. He raised numerous cows, bear, deer, horses and many other animals.
Eddie is survived by his son - Charles Jr. (Becky) Jaecks of Tomahawk; daughter - Lora (Craig) Kushava of Dresser, WI; and his siblings - Marjorie Wanta, Chester Jr. "Sonny" (Mert) Jaecks, Lillian (Ross) Dornbrack & Gary (Sheila) Jaecks. Eddie is further survived by 5 grandchildren - Amber, Josh, Lacey, Bobbie Jean & Austin; and 7 great grandchildren. Eddie is preceded in death by his parents, sister - Janet & an infant brother.
The Funeral Service for Eddie Jaecks will take place at 11:00AM on Saturday, September 21 at the Krueger Family Funeral Home. Larry Mathein will officiate. Visitation will take place on Friday, September 20 at the Funeral Home from 4:00PM until 8:00PM. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 10:00AM until the time of service at 11:00AM. Burial will take place at Spirit Falls Cemetery.
Krueger Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 18, 2019