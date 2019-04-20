|
Charles Frederick Bohmert III
- - Charles Frederick Bohmert III passed away peacefully on April 9, 2019 at the age of 75. He had prostate cancer, and fought the good fight for many years with grace, humor, and determination. He is survived by the love of his life - his wife, Catherine (Kate Pat) Kronenwetter-Bohmert, sisters Gretchen Voigt (Ted), Roberta Barghelame (Saeed), Lisa Jordan (Sy), best friend and nephew Daniel Barghelame (Nittaya), his daughter Amber Parker (Chris Hamlin), son Charlie Bohmert, son Jay Kronenwetter, daughter Muffin Kronenwetter and grandchildren Seth Parker, Alexis Hamlin, Patty Ruhnke, Al Ruhke and Ambrose Kronenwetter. Sister-in-law Carolyn Corbeil (Richard) and cousin Hugh Ferguson. Adopted family: Carol and Maren Drake, Deven and Salena Wade and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He will also be greatly missed by his extremely loyal and protective fur-family of cats.
Charles, or Chuck, or Rick, as he was affectionately called, was born in Buffalo, New York in 1943, the first child and only son of Laura and Charles Bohmert. He excelled in math and science and loved the beautiful logical symmetry in these disciplines. As he grew up, he also developed a lifelong love of cars, technology, and music. Another love was bicycling and running. He was so proud to participate in "Only Fools Run At Midnight" well into his seventies.
Rick joined the Air Guard and faithfully served his country in this capacity for 20 years.
Rick had many jobs; but the one that meant the most to him was that of teacher. He helped students who struggled with math and he was the assistant coach for Lakeland Union High School's boys' and girls' tennis teams.
Rick was a member of the Masons, reaching the status of Scottish Rite. He was a member of the Saint Matthias Episcopal Church. He loved to help, he loved to laugh, and he dearly loved his wife and family, who dearly loved him, too.
He is now walking with God.
Memorial Service will be held, May 4, 2019 at St. Matthias Episcopal Church, Minocqua. Gathering: 9:00am and Service at 10:00am. Luncheon to follow at the church.
Memorials may be directed to St. Matthias Episcopal Church, 403 E Chicago Ave, Minocqua, WI 54548. 715-356-6758
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Apr. 20, 2019