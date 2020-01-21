|
|
Charles G. Schoenfeld
Wausau - Charlie G. Schoenfeld, 72, of Wausau, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020, with his loving family at his side.
A memorial service will take place at 6:00 pm on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau. Visitation will take place from 3:00 pm until the time of services at the funeral home.
Family and friends may visit helke.com to view the full obituary and leave an online condolence.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 21 to Jan. 26, 2020