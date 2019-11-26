|
|
Charles "Chuck" H. Augustine, 66, died Saturday, November 23, 2019 doing what he loved, being outdoors and hunting.
He was born February 1, 1953 in Wausau, son of Eleanor (Boruch) Augustine and the late Victor Augustine. On November 2, 1974 he married Jan Fermanich at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. She survives.
Chuck graduated in 1971 from Wausau West High School. In the years that followed he was involved with the Rib Mountain Lions Club, coached little league and served on the board for the Marathon County Youth Hockey program. Prior to retirement most of his working career was spent at Mid-Wisconsin Beverage. Chuck was a great man, but an even better husband. As a father he was extremely proud of his children and their accomplishments. His grandchildren were deeply imbedded in his heart and he loved spending time with them and teaching them new things. Chuck could also fix anything and enjoyed his projects.
One of Chuck's favorite past times was spending time at the hunting shack with his buddies. He embraced technology and really enjoyed having the latest electronic devices. He was also an avid Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers fan. Chuck will be remembered as a generous, patient, kind and gentle person whose family and friends were most important to him.
Survivors include his wife, Jan Augustine; sons, Chad Augustine and Dan (Michelle) Augustine; grandchildren, Callie and Blake Augustine; mother, Eleanor Augustine; brothers, David Augustine, Donald (Bev) Augustine and Ken (Lori) Augustine; sisters, Rainy (Frank) Lepisko, Sue (Dave) Mohelnitzky and Karen (Jeff) Davis; and brother-in-law, Bruce Fermanich.
He was preceded in death by his father, Victor Augustine.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 6205 Alderson St., Weston at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.
Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau and again on Saturday at Mount Olive Lutheran Church from 10:00 a.m. to the time of service at 11:00 a.m.
The family prefers that flowers not be sent. However, remembrances may be made in the form desired by friends and family.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019