Charles J. Hirn
Charles J. Hirn "Charlie" left us quite unexpectedly last Thursday, October 22, 2020, while outdoors, doing things he loved.
Charlie will be remembered as a skilled and clever craftsman who could build or fix anything - and in record-breaking time. He was a true Renaissance man who enjoyed the most challenging tasks. He always managed to engineer the perfect solution and execute a project like no other. Charlie loved everything about vintage wood boats, and became a master at refinishing several boats from the late 1950's. He was a kind and helpful neighbor, always willing to put aside his own work to help others.
Being an Eagle Scout, Cub Scout Leader, and Scoutmaster, Charlie shared his passion for nature and his innovative ways to navigate and appreciate the outdoors. He became a mentor to many young men and helped several obtain their own Eagle Scout Awards. Charlie enjoyed trap shooting and hunting. He loved to fish in warm weather and cold and caught some of his best fish just a few yards from his door.
Charlie dedicated himself to 33 years of working in pharmaceutical sales. He was respected by his peers, physicians, office staff, and leaders. Charlie was passionate about his work and mentored many, always advocating and championing for the patients. He retired at the end of 2018, and since had enjoyed part time work as a cabinet maker and fixer for hire.
Charlie made his family his friends, and his friends his family. He made time to create lasting memories and was a favorite uncle to many. Charlie was a loving and giving husband and father. He enjoyed all adventures with his son, sharing their mutual love of the outdoors. He danced with his wife, a beer in his hand and a winsome smile on his face, somehow knowing in that moment that he was the luckiest of men.
A more decent, hardworking, truly helpful person is hard to find; we carry his memory and his kindness in our hearts forever.
Charlie is survived by his wife, Mary; son, Mitch; mother, Phyllis Hirn; five siblings, Mary (Guy) Gustafson, Jean Denfeld, Fred Hirn, Tom (Polly) Hirn, Jim (Cordell Barnes) Hirn; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by his father, Frederick and brother-in-law, Mark Denfeld.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in Charlie's name to Habitat for Humanity, https://www.habitat.org/donate/?link=628
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. till 2:00 p.m.at the Church of Resurrection, 621 North Second Street, Wausau, WI 54403
