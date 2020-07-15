Charles J. Martin
Charles J. Martin, 73, Marathon, died Sunday July 12, 2020 at his summer home in Tomahawk.
He was born November 23, 1946 in Marathon, son of the late Ludwig and Rose (Hornung) Martin. He lived his whole life in the community of Marathon that he so loved, leaving only to proudly serve his country in the US Marine Corps for 4 years. He was stationed in California before being deployed to Vietnam, serving as a jet mechanic in heavy combat areas during the Vietnam War.
Following the incredible sacrifices Chuck made in service to our country, he was then incredibly blessed to meet a beautiful girl in his hometown. On May 13, 1972, he married the love of his life and devoted wife of 47 years, Anita Handrick, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Marathon. This same church would be where Chuck and Anita would devote their Catholic Life, educate their family, serve the parish, and witness the marriages and baptisms of many of their children and grandchildren. Chuck continued his service to the parish community, serving on the school's board and as a driving force behind St. Mary's school's building addition. Chuck was also heavily involved in many other community groups including the Boy Scouts, Marathon Softball and Baseball, and American Legion Post #469. Chuck truly believed in bringing the Marathon community together which he demonstrated as co-founder of the Annual Legends Car Show.
Chuck worked as a Sales Representative in the paper packaging industry with PCA. This incredibly successful career lasted 31 years. Anyone who knows Chuck can agree he was perfectly suited for a job he truly loved. Outside his work Chuck made the most of enjoying his time with family and friends. He was an avid lover of the outdoors, most especially fishing, hunting, golfing, and traveling.
His roles of father and grandfather were also ones he dearly cherished. He could often be found coaching the baseball game, sitting in the stands cheering them on, teaching them to hunt or fish, putting together a puzzle, or letting them serve as "First Mate" driving the boat out on the lake. He taught his children and grandchildren to try new things, believe in their abilities, be willing to fail and learn from that failure, have an opinion but be open to others, but above all, love with all your heart.
He was known by many for his charismatic style, sense of humor, positive outlook, and support for anyone and everyone who needed it. Everyone he met became a "Really Neat Guy" to Chuck, always eager to meet someone new or have another encounter with an old or interesting friend. Chuck truly believed in the best in everyone and strove to live by those words. We will miss his infectious smile and the hug that always accompanied it.
Survivors include his wife, Anita, four children, Aaron (Melanie) Martin, Marathon and their daughters, Maddie, Paige, Eve and Clare; Michael (Stefanie) Martin, Wausau; Connie (James) Ison, Wausau, and their sons, Kestler and Orion; Timothy Martin, at home; four siblings, Ed (Joanne) Martin, Florida; Lenore (Owen) Brady, West Bend; Joan (Lavern) Stencil, Marathon; James (Donna) Martin, Stevens Point; a sister-in-law, Grace Martin, Kimberly. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Louis Martin.
Visitation will be on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at St. Mary Church, Marathon. Visitation will continue Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday July 18, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will preside with limited seating of 125. Burial will be in the parish cemetery at a later date.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the Lake Nokomis EMT's and the Oneida County Sheriff's Department for their compassionate care.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com