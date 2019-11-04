|
Charles M. Gaugush
Wausau - Charles M. "Marty" Gaugush, ended his long battle with leukemia on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the age of 91.
He was born September 8, 1928 in Chicago, to Charles and Agnes (Martin) Gaugush. Marty served honorably in the United States Army from 1951 until 1952 and was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. In 1956, he married Jean Crowder in Chicago and together they had three children. Jean preceded him in death.
Marty moved to Wausau in 1968 and worked for Hoffer Glass in Weston until his retirement.
Marty's good friends Ben and Evelyn Chrusniak arranged a blind date for him and Janice Layman, which ended in 40 years of marriage on August 11th. He also inherited four children.
Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed playing sheepshead with the teacher's group and playing poker with a friend's group. He was an avid reader and loved to watch the Packers and Badgers. Marty and Jan liked to travel and took many fun vacations to Hawaii, Mexico, Michigan, California, New York, Maine, Florida and enjoyed many cruises.
Survivors include, his wife Janice; six children, Cheryl (Mike) Strasser, Wausau, Kim (Ken) Markstrum, Appleton, Scott Layman, New York, Sheri Shade, Green Bay, Debra Krahn, Florida and Tim Layman, Wausau; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Don (Donna) Gaugush and Vern (Pat) Gaugush.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Jean; his son, Martin Gaugush; two sisters, Marge Jern and Barbara Sullivan; and one brother, Roland Gaugush.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Church of the Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ, Wausau. Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce will preside. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. Entombment will be in the Garden of Eternal Rest Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park with full military honors conducted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Burns Post No. 388, Wausau.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Marty's memory.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019