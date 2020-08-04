Charles Robinson



Wausau - Charles Edward Robinson, 90 of Wausau passed away on June 29, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. He was born May 17, 1930 (Mother- Mrs. Loraine Robinson, Father- Mr. Edward Ross, both from Green Bay, Wisconsin).



He is survived by two daughters; Joel Mary Robinson Lambe and Meg Ann Robinson DVM, BS, great granddaughter Charlie Ann McCarville Robinson, daughter in laws; Roxanne Robinson and Molly McCarville, son in law; John Lambe.



He is preceded in death by his wife Ellen Maureen Robinson (Mo), son Dirk Charles Robinson and grandson William Carl Robinson. Charles was a self-made man. His mother Loraine was adopted as an orphan off of the Orphan trains that crossed the United States in the early 1900s to a family in Green Bay. She was a single mother of no means. Yet he became self-sufficient the day he graduated High School, moving out and living at the YMCA with just a small suit case. He put himself through college and earned a Bachelor's of Science that led him to work for the United Air Craft Corporation in Connecticut as his first job out of college. He worked in developing the first computers and jet engines there. He married Mo in his senior year (5th year) of college and both moved to Connecticut together. Dirk was born five years ahead of the identical twins Joel and Meg. He left the Air Craft Corporation to purchase a business that built drum sanders. This company, the Will Krumbach Corporation, was renamed the Burlington Sanders and went on to evolve into a belt sander business. This business grew and was successful. Later he became a land developer and built the Falcon Ridge Subdivision in Burlington Wisconsin. After retiring he moved north from Burlington to his boyhood home Wausau. He reconnected with his first love and High School sweet heart, Vivian Krieg. They traveled and had many adventures together. His hobbies included taking Mo fishing to Canada, falconry, and of course bridge. He especially loved falconry and hunted with and flew hawks with names such as Ventus, Peri, 2K, under dogs named Merri Merri and Mosie. "Chuck" believed that his kids should have a higher education and put both of his daughters through college. Joel graduated with a double BS degree and Meg graduated with both BS and DVM degrees. His son "Dirk" became a master electrician. Dirk was an amazing electrician. He was able to de-bug some blue prints left by the IBM electrical expert, over a lunch hour when dad took the IBM man out to a restaurant. Dad got back and found out that the newly automated belt-sander was now working. Chuck or Charles also believed in community service. He served on the School Board in Burlington for many years. Recently he has been working very hard to develop the Firehouse for Senior's- Senior Center in Wausau. This project is now being pushed forward by both his daughter Meg, Fred Schroeder, and other community members. Please honor his hard work and service to the community by making this a success.



Services were held at the John J. Buettgen Funeral Home in Schofield, Wisconsin on July 14th followed by a private family burial.









