Charles Valiska Jr.
Mosinee - Charles J. Valiska Jr., 91, Mosinee, died Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Rennes Health and Rehab Center, Weston.
He was born May 22, 1928, in Mosinee, the son of the late Charles Sr. and Mary (Unertl) Valiska. He married Alice Daul on May 26, 1951, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Mosinee. She died Oct. 10, 2016.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran and was employed by, and retired from, Mosinee Paper Corporation.
Charlie and Alice were rock hounds and he became a self-taught expert on polishing rocks and setting them to pieces of jewelry. He also enjoyed woodworking and painting. His greatest pride was in the doll house he built from scratch for Alice, truly a work of art. And over the years it was evident he could figure out how to fix just about anything that was broken.
He could often be seen around town on his early morning runs, an activity he continued even as the birthdays mounted up. He was a generous and gentle soul, devoted to his church and to those he loved. The many birthday cards he received for his 91st birthday brought a big smile to his face.
Survivors include his brothers and sisters, Donald Valiska, Mosinee, Judith Valiska, Schofield, James (Nina) Valiska, Mosinee, and Linda Valiska, Schofield; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, Jeffery Valiska, two brothers, Norman and Robert Valiska, and a sister, Dorothy Krause.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Mosinee. The Rev. Donald Meuret will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery, Mosinee. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. Friday until time of services at the church. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.bestefh.com.
The family would like to thank Charlie's extended family at Ascension Hospice and Rennes Health and Rehab for their kind and compassionate care.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from July 24 to July 25, 2019