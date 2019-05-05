Services
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
Weston, WI
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 9, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
Weston, WI
Charlotte A. Eberhardy


1927 - 2019
Charlotte A. Eberhardy Obituary
Charlotte A. Eberhardy

Weston - Charlotte A. Eberhardy, 91, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Rennes Rehab, Weston.

She was born August 24, 1927 in Wausau, daughter of the late Edward and Leona (Denfeld) Sippl. On August 24, 1949 she married Norbert Eberhardy at St. John Catholic Church, Edgar. He preceded her in death on December 5, 2011.

Charlotte worked at CTL in Wausau for more than 20 years, retiring in 1992. To keep herself busy she went back to work part time at various Hallmark Stores around Wausau until finally retiring for good in 2000. Charlotte enjoyed knitting, cross-stitching, following the Brewers and the Packers, gardening and watching her flowers grow. She will be fondly remembered for cross-stitching Christmas socks for everyone in her family.

Survivors include her children, David (Cathy) Eberhardy, Oklahoma, Bob (Teri) Eberhardy, Kronenwetter, Jim (Shirley Merker) Eberhardy, Sun Prairie, Nancy Niziolek, Weston and Sue (Mark) Schrieber, California, her grandchildren, Becky (Chad) Thomas, Sara Eberhardy, Justin (Jess) Rozek, Quinten and Trent Eberhardy, 6 great grandchildren, Drew, Taylor, Ava, Jackson, Emily and Addison and one brother, Robert Sippl, Washington.

Besides her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Eberhardy and her two sisters, Mary Ruesch and Jean Sagstetter.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Weston. The Rev. Greg Bohren will preside. Entombment will be in Holy Angels Mausoleum, St. Michael Cemetery, Wausau. Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. until the time of services all at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 5, 2019
