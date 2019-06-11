Services
Williamson - White Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Amery
222 Harriman Avenue North
Amery, WI 54001
(715) 268-7111
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
Balsam Lake, WI
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
Balsam Lake, WI
Charlotte Anne Tesberg Stanley Obituary
Merrill - Charlotte Anne Tesberg Stanley November 27, 1940- May 14, 2019

Charlotte Anne Tesberg Stanley was born in Merrill, WI on November 27, 1940 to C. Arthur and H. Margaret (Samuelson) Tesberg. Charlotte graduated from Wausau High School in 1958 and from Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, MN in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and a minor in Sociology. She was a member of the Iota Beta Sorority. Charlotte taught first grade in Columbia Heights, MN and Hudson, WI and as a substitute teacher for the Luck and St. Croix Falls, WI school districts.

During college, Charlotte met the love of her life, whom she called "Mister Wonderful," Ronald Harold Stanley on a blind date to a Gustavus vs. Augsburg football game. They were married a year later on December 29, 1962, at First English Lutheran Church in Wausau, WI. Charlotte brought two daughters into the world, Marilyn Kay Stanley and Carolyn Anne Stanley (Anderson).

Charlotte is preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Margaret Tesberg and her husband Ronald Stanley. She will be deeply missed by her daughter Marilyn Kay Stanley and her companion Randal Kent Lind and his daughter Madison Alice Lind, her daughter Carolyn Anne Anderson, her husband Carl Anderson, and her two grandsons Oskar Peter Anderson and Axel Magnus Anderson.

Visitation will be held at Williamson-White Funeral home in Amery, from 5-7 pm on Tuesday June 11.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday June 12, with visitation one hour prior to service, at Faith Lutheran Church in Balsam Lake Wisconsin with the Reverend Diane Norstad and the Reverend Chuck Arndt officiating. There will be a luncheon and a graveside service following.

Memorials are preferred to the family, in lieu of flowers, which will be directed to Faith Lutheran Church in Balsam Lake.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on June 11, 2019
