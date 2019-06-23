Charlotte L. Lambrecht



Wausau - Charlotte L. Lambrecht passed from this earth to Heaven on June 21, 2019.



Mom began her life December 27, 1930, the third of four children born to Charles and Theresa (nee Filla) Jadzak. She was born in Chicago, Illinois, but spent her early years on a farm in Peplin, Wisconsin. In her teens, her family moved to a farm in Halder, Wisconsin, where she ultimately met our dad, Sylvester Newman. They were married May 20, 1950, and moved to Wausau, where they raised their five children together until Dad's death in January 1968. In her later years Mom was courted by her dear friend, Ervin Lambrecht; who was welcomed into our family when they married on December 19, 1981. They shared 10 years of love and happiness before his death in September 1991.



Mom had a fine intellect, great sense of humor, and lots of moxie! She had a deep love of family, including her fur family, and a strong belief in the Catholic faith. She had a variety of interests including taking Sunday family drives, attending her children and grandchildren's dance and sporting events, water skiing, listening to country and polka music, dancing, playing cards with family and friends, completing word find puzzles, watching TV shows about animals, doing yard work and nurturing her rose garden, and traveling extensively throughout the U.S. She fished in Canada with Erv and spent relaxing vacations in the Dominican Republic with her daughters and granddaughters, most often with Judy. She enjoyed crocheting, donating many of her beautiful creations to residents of area nursing homes. She was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers, and was tickled pink when she was able to attend the games in person.



Mom's support and encouragement helped each of us become better people. She taught us the value of being honest, and that through hard work and perseverance we would become our best selves. Seeing her children and grandchildren thrive and succeed made her very happy. Mom was particularly proud of her son Jay when he started his own business.



Mom was loyal to her family, her friends, and her faith. She taught our family many valuable lessons throughout her life. She was very reliable, if she said she would do something, it got done!



Mom is survived by her: daughter Judy Laub and her significant other Woody, Foley, Alabama, and Judy's children, Tammy Faries and her husband Doug, Atlanta, Georgia; Rebecca Lindner and her husband Randy, Wausau, Wisconsin; Heidi MacEachern and her husband Steve, Wausau: son Jeff and his wife Leslie, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin, and their daughter, Callie Ward and her husband Terry, Cottage Grove: daughter Jo Ann Newman, Phoenix, Arizona, and her son, Kyle Newman, Stetsonville, Wisconsin; daughter Jill Newman, Wausau; and son Jay and his wife Tammy, Wausau, and their children Heather (soon to be married to Allen Mankiewicz), Larsen, Wisconsin, and Nathan "Nate", Wausau. Through this great family Mom was blessed with 17 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren.



Mom was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Sy and Erv; her grandchildren, Chad Newman, Chase Newman, and Jessica Chesmore (nee Newman); her great-granddaughter, sweet Mary Marcella MacEachern; her sister, Loretta Peake and her husband George, and her brothers, Edward "Ed" and Charles "Chuck" Jadzak and their wives, Dorothy and Judy, respectively.



A great big thank you to all those who helped us from day one to day last at Lakeview Heights, North Central Health Care/Mount View, and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services, Wausau. You helped Mom feel loved, special, and cared for during a very difficult time in her life. Bless all of you.



We would be pleased to welcome you in celebrating Mom's life with us at a memorial visitation and service to be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 from Noon until time of services at 2:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau, Wisconsin (715-845-6900).



Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on June 23, 2019