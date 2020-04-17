|
|
Cherie L. Zindorf
Wausau - Cherie L. Zindorf, 81, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
She was born December 21, 1938 in Elroy, WI daughter of the late Robert and Carol (Collins) Mason. Cherie was married to Gary E. Zindorf Sr. for many years and they later divorced.
Cherie worked at K-Mart in Portage for many years. Some of her favorite pastimes included playing cards, gardening, taking trips to the casino and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Gary E. Zindorf Jr., Wausau, Pamella Meske, Wausau and Dennis (Mary) Berndt, Fort Meyers, Florida, numerous grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, one brother, Donald Mason, Mt. Home, ID and nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by one sister Colleen "Cokey" Mason and one brother, Jerry Mason.
Private family services will take place at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau. Private entombment will be at Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020