Cheryl Ann (Blanken) West 74, Wausau, passed away on November 11, 2019 surrounded by loving family members, after a long courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Dekalb, Illinois to the late Orville (Bud) and Carol Blanken on November 3, 1945. She married her high school sweetheart, the late Warner West on June 27, 1964. Cheryl enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers, playing cards and going to the casino.
She is survived by her three children, Darlene (Gary) Erickson, Darryn West and Daphney (Brad) Brandenburg. Four siblings, Pat (Alvin) Olsen, Jewel (Ron) Baseley, Barb (George) Eberly and Mike (Bonnie) Blanken. She enjoyed spending time with her five grandchilden and one great granddaughter and will watch over her second great grandchild on the way.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Orville (Bud) and Carol Blanken, husband Warner West and her mother and father in law, Lurid (Stub) and Phyllis West.
Her wishes were to be cremated without funeral services and placed with her husband. Her ashes will be spread, as she wished, with family in attendance.
John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019