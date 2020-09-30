Chester S. Kwarciany
Wausau - Chester S. Kwarciany, 94, died peacefully on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Mount View Care Center, Wausau.
He was born April 19, 1926 in Marathon County to John and Mary (Rog) Kwarciany. He was the last one living out of nine siblings.
Chester was born on a farm in a time when airplanes were exotic and rare, and you could buy a new Model T at the Ford dealer in town. He told the story of attending a one-room school and if he and his brothers were lucky, their teacher would give them a ride in his car. One of their chores was stoking the wood fire in the winter.
Those early years gave Chester the foundation that guided him the rest of his life: frugality, loyalty, self-reliance, dedication, and sacrifice. Chester was not a complainer, and if he was having a bad day, he would not let on to it.
Chester served with honor in the United States Army in the occupational forces in Germany shortly after World War II. After he returned home, he met and married Margaret Gleason on May 21, 1955 at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild.
In April of 2013, he traveled with his son Mike to Washington DC on the Honor Flight, a trip at the age of 87 that he truly enjoyed.
Chester loved anything mechanical. In the times before the internet, Chester was not afraid to take things apart and then he ably put them back together. One of his family's favorite memories was Chester taking a box of tubes to Radio Shack and testing them for the family television set. He had the reputation in the family as a handyman. Chester also had an interest in flying. In his youth, he even took flying lessons.
In his leisure time, Chester loved listening to polkas and watching his children and grandchildren play sports.
Following his retirement, Chester helped Margaret with her business, C & M Upholstery. Margaret did the sewing and recovering, while Chester made any needed repairs.
Survivors include: five children, Glen Kwarciany, Cedar Rapids, IA, Susan Kwarciany, Wausau, Michael (Julie) Kwarciany, Wausau, Richard (Vicki) Kwarciany, Elburn, IL and Patrick (Janelle) Kwarciany, Johnson Creek; four grandchildren, Daniel Kwarciany, Burnsville, MN, David (Marcee) Kwarciany, Wausau, Alyssa and Wyatt Kwarciany, Johnson Creek; one great-granddaughter, Paisley Kwarciany; one sister-in-law, Millie Kwarciany, Weston; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Margaret; and eight siblings, Walter, Joseph, Leonard, Leon, Louis, Sophie Glatczak, Esther Thompson and Emily Skibinski.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Church of the Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ, Wausau. Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce will preside. Entombment will be in the Christus Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau with full military honors conducted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Burns Post No. 388, Wausau. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. Due to COVID concerns, social distancing and face covers will be required and there will be no group luncheon.
The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Mount View Care Center for the outstanding care and compassion given to Chester over the past five years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Mount View Care Center, Wausau or the Church of the Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ, Wausau.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com