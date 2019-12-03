Services
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Interment
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
Chong Cha Yang


1958 - 2019
Chong Cha Yang Obituary
Chong Cha Yang

Wausau - Chong Cha Yang, 61, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Born February 1, 1958 in Laos to Txawj Yeeg Yaj and Mao Chang. Married Chao Xiong December 3, 1977.

He served as a soldier in the United States Special Guerilla Unit from 1972-1978. Immigrated his family to the U.S. in Akron, OH in 1980 then relocated to Wausau, WI in '93, where he lived his remaining days. He worked at Marathon County Courthouse until retirement in May 2018. He was most dedicated to worshiping God.

Survivors include his wife, Chao X. Yang, three sisters, Ju Yang, Ger (Cher Xiong Moua) Yang and Zay(Cher Thao) Yang, three sons, Carl (Zuag) Yang, Luke (Keo) Yang, PJ (Zoua) Yang, three daughters, Youa (Tou Lee) Yang, Mai (Nick) Friese and Mai La Yang and eleven grandchildren, Eva Lee, Porsche Yang, Conan Yang, Cain Yang, Charleen Yang, Honey Yang, Chloe Yang, Lana Lee, Abigail Lee, Alexis Lee and Charlize Lee.

He was preceded in death by his son, Charing "Mike" Yang.

Services will be held Sunday, December 8, 2019, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Interment on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Gate of Heaven, Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
