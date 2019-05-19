|
Christina "Chris" Louise Beidel
Wausau - Christina "Chris" Louise Beidel, 49, Wausau, Wisconsin, passed away May 9, 2019 At Wausau Aspirus, after a long courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by family and friends.
She was the daughter of Ronald Beidel and the late Dolores Beidel. Chris had 3 siblings. Deborah (Lonard) Kindell, Erica (Beidel) Zentner, Michael (Jessica) Beidel. Chris had many nieces and nephews. Kayla, Ashley, Gregory, Matthew, Zachariah, Trystin, Ashtyn, Lillyan, Izabella, Chris was proud to be "Auntie" to each of them. Chris also had Aunts and Uncles. Larry (Val) Wood and Jim (Mary) Wood. She traveled to Uncle Larry's, (Larryland) in California many times. This was a favorite spot for her.
Chris spent the majority of her life as a fitness instructor and co-owner of Curves in Wausau, which had been in business for many years. Chris took pride in empowering, strengthening, and directing women to a healthy way of life. Her passion for helping others was always her main drive.
Chris' family would like to thank Aspirus Hospital, particularly the Palliative care unit for all the kind words and gentle gestures. The doctors and nurses were so kind to us during this difficult time.
Chris had many friends that helped her with this battle. Chris will be missed immensely. Chris's entire family appreciates the great strides you all went through to help her fight this disease. Please accept our gratitude that comes straight from the heart.
A celebration of life is planned for June 22, 2019 at the Eagle's Club. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Marathon County Humane Society.
This is not good-bye, this is… until we meet again. We love you Chris!
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 19, 2019