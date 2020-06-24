Christine "Chris" C. Gibberd
Wausau - Christine "Chris" C. Gibberd, 75, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 22, 2020 at her home.
She was born August 15, 1944 in Norwich, England, daughter of the late Henry and Daisy (Wales) Cortright. On November 18, 1972 she married Thomas Gibberd at St. Anne Catholic Church, Wausau. He preceded her in death on November 6, 2006.
Chris was a 1963 graduate from Newman High School in Wausau
For more than 35 years Chris was a Credit Manager at Employers Insurance of Wausau.
Some of her favorite pastimes included listening to Big Band music, reading, crossword puzzles, knitting, crocheting and volunteering at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. Chris also loved and enjoyed time spent with her family and her great niece Dylan. She was kind, generous and a very caring sister and aunt. We will miss her dearly. We will always remember her as "Beanie".
Survivors include her siblings, Philip (Jane Nass) Cortright, Cross Plains and Jude (John) Trimborn, Merrill, two nieces, three nephews, four great nieces and two great nephews and many friends.
Memorial services will be held at Noon, Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Public visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the Stewart Avenue funeral home. Social distancing guidelines will be practiced. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.